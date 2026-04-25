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Marchan en San Luis Río Colorado bajo el lema “Soy Papá No Criminal”

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – La mañana de este 24 de abril se llevó a cabo una marcha ciudadana en San Luis Río Colorado, convocada bajo el lema #SoyPapáNoCriminal, con el objetivo de visibilizar el derecho de los padres a convivir con sus hijos y abrir el debate sobre los procesos legales en materia familiar.

La movilización inició alrededor de las 9:30 de la mañana en el parque ubicado en la avenida Guerrero y calle 34, frente a la comandancia municipal.

Desde ese punto, los participantes avanzaron de manera pacífica hasta el crucero de la avenida Zaragoza y calle 35, portando pancartas y vistiendo de blanco, como símbolo de unidad y carácter pacífico.

El contingente estuvo conformado por padres de familia, así como personas que se identifican con las problemáticas relacionadas con la custodia, la convivencia y denuncias en el ámbito familiar.

Durante el recorrido, los asistentes expresaron consignas como “Quiero ser un papá presente”, destacando su principal demanda: garantizar una participación activa en la vida de sus hijos.

De acuerdo con los organizadores, esta movilización forma parte de un movimiento más amplio presente en al menos 24 países, entre ellos México, España, Chile, Colombia, Perú y Uruguay.

La iniciativa busca dar visibilidad a casos de padres que aseguran haber sido separados injustamente de sus hijos o enfrentan denuncias que consideran falsas.

Los convocantes subrayaron que la marcha se desarrolló en un ambiente de respeto y sin incidentes, reiterando su intención de generar un espacio de expresión pública y promover una revisión del marco legal en materia familiar.

La jornada concluyó con un llamado a las autoridades y a la sociedad para escuchar las demandas del movimiento y avanzar hacia mecanismos que favorezcan la convivencia equitativa entre padres e hijos.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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