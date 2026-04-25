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Retirarán vehículos “Infiti” irregulares en Mexicali

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Published 11:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Ante la gran cantidad de accidentes que ocurren en Mexicali, los cuales han sido protagonizados por jóvenes, como una forma de evitar más hechos donde se pierdan vidas, se preparan reformas al reglamento de transito municipal, donde contemplar retirar de circulación los autos modelo “infinitis” que sean modificados y que no tengan placas regulares, este jueves la alcaldesa, Norma Bustamante, adelantó que esta propuesta será presentada el próximo lunes.

“Yo mencioné Infiniti, pero no solamente eso, sino también vehículos que están siendo, es una moda, pues que están siendo utilizadas que les arreglan mis motores y los hacen sumamente peligrosos, y están siendo utilizados sobre todo por la juventud” declaró Norma Bustamante.

Señaló que incluso este mismo día se registro otro accidente en un vehículo de este modelo, hasta el momento se desconoce de que forma operará dicha reglamentación.

Hasta el lunes pasado en Mexicali se habían registrado 26 muertes a causa de accidentes de transito en este 2026.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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