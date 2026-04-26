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Traffic collision near Avenue 44 in Indio

Charles Edward Miller / CC BY-SA 2.0
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New
Published 8:31 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -  A stretch of Avenue 44 is shut down following a serious traffic collision that may have left one person dead.

Authorities say the closure impacts Avenue 44 between Sola Street and Deglet Noor Street. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes as crews respond to the scene.

Details about the crash, including how many vehicles were involved and the condition of others, have not yet been confirmed. Officials have not released the identity of the possible victim.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to drive with caution.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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