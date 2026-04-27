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18-year-old man fatally injured in rollover crash on 60 freeway

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Published 3:30 PM

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - An 18-year-old motorist was killed in a rollover crash on the Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont, where he may have lost control during a downpour, the California Highway Patrol said today.   

Salvador Ortiz of Rialto was fatally injured just before 7 a.m. Sunday on the westbound 60 at Potrero Boulevard, according to the CHP.   

The agency said Ortiz was traveling at an unconfirmed speed in his 2010 Honda sedan when he apparently lost control and spun out.   

"There was moderate rain, and the roadway was wet,'' the CHP said in a statement Monday.  

The Honda slammed into the center divider, then "was redirected across westbound lanes,'' according to the CHP.

"The Honda traveled up a dirt embankment and overturned, rolling into a tree and coming to rest on its roof, the agency stated.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within 15 minutes and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car.

No other vehicles were involved.   

"Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash,'' the CHP said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation was asked to contact the San Gorgonio Pass office at 951-846-5300.

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