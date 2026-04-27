Skip to Content
News

California Desert Association of REALTORS awards $15K worth of scholarships to local students

Free Images Live / CC BY 3.0
By
Published 3:23 PM

Palm Desert, Calif. (KESQ) - Five outstanding local students will receive $3,000 scholarships to support their pursuit of higher education at the college, university, or trade school of their choice, thanks to the California Desert Association of Realtors (CDAR).

The selected recipients represent a diverse group of driven and accomplished students from across the Coachella Valley, including one student who is the child of a CDAR Realtor or Affiliate member.

The 2026 scholarship recipients are:

  • Kylee Edwards – Palm Springs High School
  • Danika Garcia-Vargas – Rancho Mirage High School
  • Taylor Geller – Palm Desert High School
  • Leila Ku – Palm Springs High School
  • Jesus Reyes - Cathedral City High School

“These students exemplify the dedication, perseverance, and ambition that will shape the future of our communities,” said Serena Leiterman, 2026 CDAR President. “We are honored to support their educational journeys and celebrate their achievements alongside their families.”

CDAR will formally recognize the scholarship recipients at its upcoming Tacos & Tassels Mixer on Thursday, May 7 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the CDAR Office in Palm Desert. The special event will bring together scholarship recipients, their families, and CDAR members for an afternoon of celebration and recognition.

“The Scholarship Program is one of the most meaningful ways we give back to our community,” said Stephenie Zinn, 2026 Scholarship Taskforce Chair. “Being able to support these students and watch them step into such bright futures is incredibly rewarding.”

The Tacos & Tassels Mixer will feature a casual, welcoming atmosphere where attendees can connect, celebrate, and honor the achievements of these exceptional students.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.