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Casi 100 Amenazas de Tiroteos en Escuelas se registran en Baja California

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Published 11:35 AM

Oswaldo Rivas

Casi 100 Amenazas de Tiroteos en Escuelas se registran en Baja California

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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