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Indio considers tighter controls on gas station growth citywide

By
New
Published 10:18 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio is set to consider new rules that would limit where gas stations can be built. The effort follows a year-long review sparked by concerns about an oversaturation of stations, especially along major corridors, and a temporary moratorium on new permits that expires June 18.

The draft ordinance would ban new gas stations along Highway 111 and Indio Boulevard while placing tighter controls on development elsewhere in the city. Although officials say the rules won’t completely prohibit new stations, they are designed to better manage growth. This comes despite an economic study showing about $18 million in unmet local fuel demand.

In addition to location limits, the proposal introduces new design and operational standards. These include more landscaping and tree planting, requirements for fresh food offerings, updated architectural guidelines, and enhanced security measures such as improved lighting and mandatory surveillance cameras. City leaders aim to finalize the ordinance before the current moratorium runs out.

A formal proposal is expected to go before the Planning Commission next month. 

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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