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Maestra de San Luis es reconocida como la mejor de Arizona en 2026

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La organización Teachers of Tomorrow nombró a la docente Arilene Gaxiola, de la escuela San Luis Middle School, como la Maestra del Año 2026 en Arizona, destacando su labor educativa y su impacto positivo en el aprendizaje de sus alumnos.

Gaxiola, quien imparte matemáticas a estudiantes de octavo grado, fue seleccionada por su compromiso con la enseñanza y por fomentar experiencias significativas dentro del aula.

Como parte del reconocimiento, recibió un incentivo de 500 dólares que podrá destinar a materiales educativos o a su desarrollo profesional.

Este logro también la coloca entre las candidatas para el premio nacional Teacher of the Year 2026, cuyo ganador recibirá un premio mayor de 5 mil dólares.

La maestra expresó su agradecimiento por la distinción y aseguró que su objetivo es crear un entorno donde los estudiantes se sientan seguros, respetados y motivados a participar sin temor a equivocarse. Señaló que busca que cada alumno se sienta valorado y capaz de alcanzar el éxito académico.

El reconocimiento también proyecta a nivel estatal el trabajo que se realiza en San Luis Middle School y en el Distrito Escolar Gadsden No. 32, poniendo en valor la labor de los docentes que contribuyen al desarrollo de sus comunidades.

La votación para el premio nacional permanecerá abierta hasta el 27 de abril, y la comunidad puede apoyar a Gaxiola participando en el proceso en línea.

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