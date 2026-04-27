Mary Pickford Theatre to celebrate 25 years with special three-day anniversary event 

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) — The iconic Mary Pickford Theatre is marking 25 years of cinematic memories with a special three-day anniversary celebration, taking place Friday, May 15, through Sunday, May 17.

The event is being titled “Where Were You in 2001?” with organizers inviting the Coachella Valley community to step back in time and revisit beloved films from the theatre’s inaugural year.

Featured classic titles include Shrek, Moulin Rouge, The Princess Diaries, Monsters, Inc., Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and The Mummy Returns.

Guests can enjoy these nostalgic favorites for just 25 cents per ticket. Each film will screen once daily, beginning as early as 9:00 a.m., with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. Early arrivals can take advantage of a

special “25” concession offer featuring popcorn and a drink for $2.50. A full daily movie and event

schedule is available at DPlaceEntertainment.com.

More Than Movies — A Community Celebration For a quarter of a century, the Mary Pickford Theatre has served as more than just a place to watch films; it has been a gathering space for families, friends, and the residents to celebrate and create a cohesive community.

“This anniversary is about honoring the memories we’ve created together and inviting the community to be part of what comes next,” said Ted Hane, Vice President of Operations and General Manager. “It’s a celebration of storytelling, connection, and the shared experiences that make this theatre so special.”

Despite industry challenges in recent years, including recovery from pandemic-related disruptions, the theatre has continued to serve the community while ownership has continued to reinvest in the Movie Going experience. Enhancements include premium formats such as ScreenX, Verse Immersive AR, and upgraded D-BOX recliner seating, all reinforcing its commitment to delivering the best modern experience.

“We are proud to celebrate 25 years and remain committed to keeping the Mary Pickford Theatre a premier entertainment destination in the Coachella Valley for the next 25 years,” said Damon Rubio, President of D'Place Entertainment.

The 25-Year Anniversary Celebration is open to the public and designed for all ages. Whether guests experienced these films in 2001 or are discovering them for the first time, the event promises a unique blend of nostalgia and community connection.

In addition to the film screenings, a special rededication ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 16 at 10:30 a.m. in the theatre lobby. Featuring local dignitaries alongside theatre staff and leadership, the public is welcome to join in commemorating this milestone. Event Details