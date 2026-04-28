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CHP begins 24-hour enforcement period to combat speeding

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Published 10:16 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Drivers across California should expect increased patrols as the California Highway Patrol (CHP) rolls out a 24-hour Maximum Enforcement Period aimed at cracking down on speeding and preventing serious crashes.

The enforcement campaign began at 6 a.m. Tuesday and runs through 5:59 a.m. Wednesday, with officers closely watching for anyone exceeding speed limits or driving too fast for road conditions.

The effort comes amid ongoing concerns about dangerous driving. In 2025 alone, CHP officers handed out more than 491,000 speeding tickets. Unsafe speeds were linked to over 110,000 crashes statewide, resulting in more than 400 deaths and tens of thousands of injuries.

For Coachella Valley drivers, the message is straightforward: slow down, stay alert, and expect a stronger law enforcement presence on the roads.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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