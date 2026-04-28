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Coroner IDs man killed in a crash on I-10 in Cabazon Sunday night

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Published 1:47 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - A 48-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on Interstate 10 in Cabazon.

The crash was reported at around 11:15 p.m. on the eastbound side of the I-10, east of Morongo Trail.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was driving a 2026 Mercedes G-550 at an unknown speed. The driver veered to the right, causing the Mercedes to go airborne before crashing into an unimproved dirt field, rolling over multiple times. The Mercedes came to rest on its right side. The driver remained trapped in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 12:15 a.m.

On Monday, the coroner's office confirmed his identity as Yazen Arkroush, a Rancho Cucamonga resident.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

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