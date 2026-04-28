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Hiker rescued from Rancho Mirage trail after sustaining minor injury

KESQ
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Published 1:23 PM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker sustained minor injuries today while trekking the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage.   

The "hiker down" call was reported at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The agency said the injured hiker was hoisted by a helicopter out of the remote area and taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.   

The nature of the injury was not immediately available.

It's the second hiker rescue at the Bump and Grind Trail in less than a week. On Thursday, a hiker sustained a minor injury.

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