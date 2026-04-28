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One person killed, five injured in crash over the weekend in Morongo Valley

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:06 PM

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman was killed, and five people were injured, after a crash on a Friday afternoon in Morongo Valley, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The crash was reported at around 2:40 p.m. on State Route 62 near Rose Eden Drive.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Dodge Caliber was traveling westbound on State Route 62 at the intersection of Rose Eden Drive. The driver made a U-turn across the eastbound lanes of State Route 62, directly into the path of a Honda Civic. The front of the Honda collided with the right rear of the Dodge within the #1 eastbound lane of  State Route 62.

The right front passenger in the Dodge sustained major injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced deceased. The coroner's office identified her as Ivy Fitzgerald, 67, of Joshua Tree.

The driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries and declined medical transport.

The driver of the Honda and her three juvenile passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. 

CHP continues to investigate the collision. If you have any additional information concerning this crash, you are asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at (760) 366-3707.

There was no word on whether seatbelts were a factor in the fatal injury; however, CHP reminds the community that the use of a lap and shoulder belt can greatly reduce the risk of injury in a crash. The National  Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk  of a front seat passenger death by 45% and reduces the likelihood of a moderate to critical injury by 50%. 

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