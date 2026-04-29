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Coroner IDs cement truck driver killed in crash with big rig on I-10 near Washington St

KESQ
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Published 3:21 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The coroner's office released the identity of a Yucca Valley man killed in a crash between a cement truck and a semi truck earlier this month on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert.

George Mauricio, 62, of Yucca Valley was driving a cement truck westbound when a semi-truck on the opposite lane suddenly crashed through the center median. The semi then broadsided a cement truck, and after, while the semi was perpendicular on the freeway, it was struck by a Jeep.

The semi truck also caused four vehicles in the eastbound lanes to be involved in crashes. 

Authorities said Mauricio was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 38-year-old man from Menifee, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with major injuries.

A total of six patients were taken to the hospital with a range of injuries, ranging from major to precautionary, CHP confirmed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. We've reached out to the California Highway Patrol for the latest on the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call Officer J. Paz, at (760) 772-5300.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

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