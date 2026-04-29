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Palm Springs businesses feel strain during festival season, calling for action

By
New
Published 10:21 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs business owners are raising concerns about the economic impact of festival season, saying the annual influx of visitors doesn’t translate into local spending. While hotels and large-scale event industries benefit, many retailers report slower sales as visitors spend most of their time at festival grounds outside the city.

Council Member Jeffrey Bernstein, who is also a business owner, is calling on solutions such as creating a dedicated Events Director focused on driving business into Palm Springs. The idea is to organize targeted events, partnerships, and promotions that encourage visitors — and locals — to spend within the city.

Business owners say past efforts like “shop local” campaigns haven’t been enough, emphasizing the need for consistent funding, coordination, and execution. They argue a more strategic approach is necessary to ensure local businesses share in the economic benefits.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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