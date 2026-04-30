Skip to Content
News

Berger Foundation responds to lawsuit

KESQ
By
New
Published 6:05 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation is responding to a lawsuit claiming the organization refused to pay.

Wired Works LLC. and three co-plaintiffs filed the lawsuit. They allege the Berger Foundation accepted more than $300,000 in development work and more than 5,000 hours of labor.

The filing says the foundation then refused to pay the agreed-upon compensation.

The resources used for a 12,000-acre development site in Thousand Palms.

News Channel 3 reached out to the Berger Foundation, who issued a statement:

“The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation is aware of a civil lawsuit filed by Wired Works LLC and is reviewing the claims with legal counsel. The Foundation contends that the claims are without merit and strongly denies any wrongdoing.

The Foundation has a long-standing history of working fairly and responsibly with vendors and contractors.

A recent press release issued by the plaintiffs through a public relations service appears intended to shape a narrative outside the courtroom. We will respond to the allegations through the appropriate legal process, where we are confident the facts will support the Foundation’s position.”

 - Michael B. Rover, President and C.E.O.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KESQ News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.