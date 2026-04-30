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Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Summer Pass sales begin Friday, May 1

KESQ
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New
Published 2:22 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Ticket sales start Friday for the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Summer Pass, officials announced.

Summer Passes are valid May 1 through August 31, 2026, and include unlimited Tram admissions for the passholder, a 10% discount on additional Tram admissions (limit 4), a 10% discount at Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café, and free parking.

Summer Passes are $85 for adults and seniors, and $45 for children ages 3-10. Beginning May 1, guests may purchase their Summer Pass online at https://pstramway.com/tickets/ or in-person at the Tramway’s Valley Station.

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