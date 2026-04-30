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Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic summer camp and scholarships now open

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Updated
today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:03 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Young musicians, listen up. Applications are now open to valley students for summer music camp and college scholarships sponsored by Palm Springs Friends of Philharmonic.

Four-year scholarships are available to any accredited college or university and so are scholarships to any eligible music camp across the country. The organization says these scholarships help to support our valley's dedicated young musicians.

"It just goes straight to the student what they need to do in making sure that they are academically successful," said Alyssa Burno, PS Phil's education and events coordinator.

This year, the PS Phil Board of Directors has allocated more than $40,000 in funding, marking a $10,000 increase over last year’s record-breaking distribution. Individual awards of up to $3,000 for summer camp grants will help students pursue intensive summer training programs and up to $5,000 per year (renewable for 4 years) to continue their academic studies in music at accredited colleges and universities worldwide.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke about it in-depth with Burno. Watch the interview at the top of the article.

For more information and to apply, interested students should submit their applications to the relevant program via www.PSPhil.org/Education by May 31, 2026.

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