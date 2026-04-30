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Pedestrian killed in crash Wednesday night in Palm Springs

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Updated
today at 1:35 PM
Published 12:46 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday night in Palm Springs.

The crash was reported at a little after 8:15 p.m. on the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Cherokee Way.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle traveling eastbound on East Palm Canyon Drive struck an adult male pedestrian in the east crosswalk. At this time, the vehicle is believed to have had a green light and the right of way," reads a Palm Springs police news release.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

Police confirmed that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Palm Springs Police Department Traffic Division is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8125 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

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