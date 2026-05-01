Coachella Valley Teachers Union accuses school board of misleading public, fueling ongoing dispute

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) -- A growing dispute is unfolding between the Coachella Valley Teachers Association and the Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees, with union leaders accusing board members of making misleading public statements and undermining union leadership.

The controversy centers around remarks made by trustees, including Jesus Gonzalez and Joey Acuna, who have publicly discussed a lawsuit filed in early 2024 by union president Carissa Carrera against the district.

During an April board meeting, Gonzalez referenced the cost of ongoing litigation, stating the district has spent more than half a million dollars defending itself against the lawsuit.

“I think it’s imperative that we talk about where we are at, and how much money we’re spending fighting a lawsuit against the school district and board members,” Gonzalez said during the meeting.

The union argues those comments create confusion in the community and could discourage educators from speaking out.

The lawsuit filed by Carrera alleges retaliation, racial discrimination, and improper placement on administrative leave following political disagreements with district leadership.

Attorney Megan Beaman-Jacinto, who represents the union, says public comments from elected officials about an active case are highly unusual.

“In my 18-year career, I’ve never had a case where elected officials on behalf of an employer are constantly speaking negatively in public about the plaintiff,” Beaman-Jacinto said.

She adds the case is still ongoing and could take months, or longer than a year, to resolve, either through settlement or judgment.

Another point of contention is the cost of the litigation. The union argues those expenses should not come from the district’s general fund, but instead be covered through its Joint Powers Authority insurance program.

At this time, no resolution has been reached between the two sides.

News Channel 3 reached out to the board of trustees for comment.