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Demonstrators rally across Coachella Valley on May Day

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Published 10:41 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. — May Day demonstrations unfolded across the Coachella Valley on Friday, with residents in Rancho Mirage and Coachella taking to sidewalks to voice a range of concerns tied to workers’ rights.

Protesters held signs with messages supporting workers' rights, immigrant protections, and broader social justice issues. Passing drivers honked in support as groups waved banners and chanted.

May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day, highlights labor movements and grassroots activism.

Organizers and participants alike described the gatherings as a way to bring visibility to local voices.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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