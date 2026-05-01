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Palm Springs Drone Festival returns this week

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New
Published 5:53 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Drone Festival returns May 1 and 2 at Palm Springs High School, bringing student teams from across the country — and around the world — together for competition.

The event includes teams from Palm Springs Unified, as well as students from states like Texas and New York, and international teams from Canada and Kazakhstan. It also serves as a qualifier for the Drone World Championships in South Korea.

Organizers say the festival highlights more than competition — it introduces students to careers in the growing drone industry, with real-world applications in fields like public safety, agriculture, and film.

“It’s fun flying the drones around and scoring,” one student said. “You also get to meet new people.”

The event will also feature live demonstrations and a drone light show, and is open to the public.

For more information head to https://psdronefest.com/schedule/.

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Dakota Makinen

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