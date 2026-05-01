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Taste of Jalisco kicks off 10th annual celebration of Mexican culture

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Published 3:17 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Taste of Jalisco is bringing the flavors and fun of Mexico to Cathedral City for the 10th year in a row this weekend.

The annual celebration honors Cathedral City's sister-city relationship with Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico.

Tune in this evening for more on the festival and what attendees can look forward to.

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Athena Jreij

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