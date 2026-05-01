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Two Texas men arrested on suspicion of robbery in Thousand Palms

MGN
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Published 1:42 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Two Texas men suspected of stealing items from an individual in Thousand Palms were behind bars today.  

The two men, ages 24 and 25, both of Houston, were booked into the Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and multiple outstanding arrest warrants, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a robbery about 3:45 p.m. March 19 in the 72000 block of Varner Road.  A victim told authorities he was assaulted and had unspecified property taken away from him.

Authorities identified the suspects. They were found and taken into custody without incident near the 14000 block of South Western Avenue in Gardena, in Los Angeles County, on Thursday after a search warrant was served at the location, according to the department.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with additional information regarding the robbery was asked to call 760-836-1600.

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