CVHS girls soccer team receives Key to the City in Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Coachella Valley High School Lady Arabs girls soccer team was honored by the city of Coachella following a historic season that ended with a CIF Division 5 championship and a state runner-up finish.

City leaders presented the team with a Key to the City during a celebration at Veterans Memorial Park, recognizing the players’ accomplishments and the pride they brought to the community. The event brought together families, students, and residents who supported the team throughout its playoff run.

Officials said the recognition highlights not only the team’s success on the field, but also the dedication, discipline, and teamwork that defined their season.

Head coach Francisco Morales said the achievement was the result of years of effort and a group of players who came together at the right time.

He said he was extremely proud of the team and emphasized how meaningful it was to see the community celebrate their success.

Players Daniela Pineda, Stephanie Torres, and Jaylynn Hernandez said the season was about more than just wins and losses. They described a strong team bond that grew throughout the year and helped carry them through a championship run.

The players also said being recognized by the city was something they never expected, but deeply appreciated.

They added that the moment represents a turning point for the program and hope it inspires younger athletes and brings more attention to girls’ sports at their school.

The Lady Arabs finished their season as CIF champions and state runners-up, marking one of the most successful years in school history and solidifying their place in the Coachella community.