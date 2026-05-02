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Exigen justicia por perrita apuñalada “Honey”

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Published 11:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Una perrita de tan solo cuatro años de edad, de nombre “Honey” fue brutalmente asesinada a puñaladas por un sujeto en la colonia Hacienda de Casillas.

De acuerdo con testigos, el ataque ocurrió luego de que el animal saliera de su vivienda por un descuido y derribara el bote de basura de un vecino, la reacción del presunto responsable habría sido amenazarla y entrar por un cuchillo y asesinarla. . 

La dueña de Honey,  Marisol Chávez, narró a Telemundo que el hombre habría amenazado previamente con matarla, y posteriormente salió de su casa armado para cumplir la agresión.

El sujeto fue detenido e identificado como Jesús Alberto, el aseguramiento se realizó posterior al hecho.

Isabel Rubio, quien ha apoyado a los propietarios de la Honey, y quién es también  presidenta del refugio “Peluditos Félix”, señaló que hubo omisiones por parte de la policía municipal, ya que una patrulla había acudido sin detener al sujeto.

Se informó que Honey había tenido cachorros recientemente, los cuales ahora se encuentran bajo resguardo para su protección.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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