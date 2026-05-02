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Organizan foro informativo sobre la tutela de adulto mayor en Arizona

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con el objetivo de orientar a la comunidad sobre los aspectos legales y prácticos de la tutela de adultos, la Biblioteca de Derecho del Condado de Yuma y el Centro de Autoservicio llevaron a cabo un foro informativo este jueves 1 de mayo a las 12:00 p.m. en el Somerton Community Resource Center, ubicado en 214 W. Main St., en Somerton.

El evento, titulado “Guardianship of an Adult: Informational Forum”, está diseñado para brindar información clara sobre el proceso de establecer la tutela de una persona adulta en el estado de Arizona.

Durante la sesión, se abordarán los requisitos legales, así como las responsabilidades que asumen quienes ejercen este rol.

De acuerdo con los organizadores, el foro busca apoyar a familias y cuidadores que enfrentan decisiones importantes respecto al bienestar y la protección legal de adultos que no pueden gestionar sus propios asuntos. La actividad es gratuita y abierta al público.

El evento se realiza en colaboración con el Consulado de México en Yuma, lo que resalta la intención de llegar a una comunidad diversa, incluyendo a residentes de origen mexicano.

Este tipo de iniciativas refuerza el acceso a la información legal y promueve una mejor comprensión de los procesos judiciales relacionados con la tutela.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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