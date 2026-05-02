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Se realiza taller binacional sobre medición de la calidad del aire en San Luis, Arizona

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Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Esta mañana se llevó a cabo un taller de banderas de medición de la calidad del aire en las instalaciones de PPEP en San Luis, Arizona, como parte de los proyectos impulsados por el Consejo Binacional de Salud y Cuidado del Medio Ambiente del condado de Yuma y San Luis Río Colorado.

El taller tuvo como objetivo fortalecer el conocimiento de la comunidad sobre la interpretación de los niveles de contaminación atmosférica mediante el uso del sistema de banderas, una herramienta visual que permite identificar de manera sencilla la calidad del aire y los posibles riesgos para la salud.

La capacitación fue impartida por Ginna Bunn, representante del Departamento de Calidad Ambiental de Arizona (ADEQ), quien explicó la importancia de monitorear la calidad del aire, especialmente en regiones fronterizas donde factores como el tráfico, la actividad industrial y las condiciones climáticas pueden influir significativamente en los niveles de contaminación.

Durante la sesión, los asistentes aprendieron a reconocer los colores de las banderas y su significado, así como las recomendaciones de salud asociadas a cada nivel de calidad del aire.

Además, se destacó la relevancia de la colaboración binacional para enfrentar desafíos ambientales comunes y proteger la salud de las comunidades en ambos lados de la frontera.

Este tipo de iniciativas refuerzan el compromiso de las autoridades y organizaciones participantes por promover entornos más saludables y fomentar la participación ciudadana en temas ambientales clave.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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