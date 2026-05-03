Local artist seeks help after custom tiki stolen from Property

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A well-known Palm Springs artist is asking for the public’s help after a one-of-a-kind tiki was stolen from his property, leaving behind both a physical and emotional gap.

Josh Agle, better known as “Shag,” says the custom-carved tiki disappeared sometime last week. The theft has raised concerns, especially because the piece was not visible from the street.

“It was kind of disbelief at first because it's not somewhere you can see from the street or anything,” Agle said. “Somebody had to come in and either scope it out or they'd been to my place before.”

The stolen tiki wasn’t just decorative. It held deep personal meaning. According to Agle, the piece was custom made for him and inspired by one of his own paintings. He says he personally transported it back from Arizona, making its loss even more significant.

A large hole now marks the spot where the tiki once stood.

Since sharing the news, Agle says he’s received an outpouring of support from neighbors, fans, and the wider art community. Many are now stepping in to help, reviewing home security footage and spreading the word on social media in hopes of identifying whoever is responsible.

The incident has also resonated within Palm Springs’ strong tiki culture, where unique and handcrafted pieces are highly valued.

Despite the loss, Agle remains optimistic.

“I’m definitely going to put another tiki there. Tiki’s going to come back,” he said.

For now, Agle is asking anyone with information about the stolen tiki to come forward as the search continues.