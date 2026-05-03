Local nonprofit Gear it Forward, Inc. shares next steps after grant, need for accessibility in youth sports

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Gear It Forward, Inc. is working to make a difference in the Coachella Valley community for youth and their families when it comes to sports. Yvonne Garcia, the founder of the local nonprofit, said she continues to see a growing need for accessibility in sports.

Garcia officially started her nonprofit in November, after realizing she had extra baseball equipment her son no longer needed. She said no one on his team needed it either and she wasn't sure what to do with it.

The situation gave her the idea, that many families may have the same issue of old sports equipment lying around. Knowing how much other families in the Valley could use gently used or brand new equipment, she decided to start collecting and giving them out.

"I had a helmet, a bat, pants, and nobody on his team needed it," Garcia said. "Let's start off with putting a bin out there. Then I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's kicking off.'”

Since starting her organization, Garcia said she's helped between at least 60 to 75 families receive youth sports equipment. She said the need in the community is only growing.

"I did a pop up at Stater Brothers right down the street," Garcia said. "I just put out all the gear, and I'm like, 'Hey guys, I'm going to be here for an hour,' on my social media. Families showed up because they need the gear."

Garcia said she sees families struggle with the financial burden some sports can hold, but it doesn't stop with equipment. After finding an additional training coach for her son, and watching his play and confidence improve, Garcia decided she wanted to add these services to Gear it Forward, Inc.

"Let's provide this extra cost of paying for this extra one on one training or group clinics or workshops for kids and make it accessible. Like why not?" Garcia said.

At the beginning of April, Garcia announced she received a grant from the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians for $20,000 to help her start this next phase of her nonprofit. You can find more information on clinics and training HERE.

"We can impact over 800 athletes, 800 athletes for free to them and their families," Garcia said.

Now as she's been working on preparing clinics and trainings, she starting to plan for the next phase of helping youth in the Coachella Valley.

"Once we get our tax exemption approved, we're still pending with the IRS, but once that takes place, we're going full out there and we're looking for a building," Garcia said. "I really want a community center for these kids where they can come to and feel safe."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on Gear it Forward, Inc.