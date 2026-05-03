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Muere niño olvidado en carro por 12 horas

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Published 11:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

Mexicali, BC (t3).- Un niño de tan solo tres años de edad, falleció al ser olvidado al interior de un vehículo en el fraccionamiento La Rioja, de acuerdo al reporte emitido a los números de emergencia, fue minutos después de la una de la tarde, cuando un familiar del pequeño reportó los hechos, al llegar paramédicos confirmaron que no contaba con signos vitales, la Fiscalía General del estado, confirmó que la madre del pequeño quién estaba a su cuidado esta detenida.

De acuerdo al titular del Servicio Medico Forense, César Vaca, el niño murió por golpe de calor, presentaba quemaduras de primer grado en algunas partes de su cuerpo derivado del calor, además de que pudo haber fallecido entre las nueve y diez de la mañana, estimaciones realizadas por la misma necropsia apuntan a que el menor pudo pasar hasta 12 horas al interior del vehículo.

Hasta la noche de este domingo, la madre continuaba detenida por omisión de cuidados.

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