Skip to Content
News

La Cocina by Somerton Main Street Café esta lista para celebrar 20 años de servicio y formación comunitaria

By
New
Published 11:35 AM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – El Centro de Entrenamiento para Manejo de Servicio de Alimentos La Cocina by Somerton Main Street Café se encuentra listo para conmemorar su 20 aniversario este martes 5 de mayo, marcando dos décadas de trabajo continuo en la capacitación y servicio a la comunidad.

Como antesala a esta importante celebración, la mañana de este lunes 4 de mayo se recibió a un grupo de aproximadamente 50 adultos mayores, visitantes de invierno provenientes de fuera del estado de Arizona.

El grupo fue traído por la Cámara de Comercio de Yuma, en una visita especial que permitió mostrar de cerca la operación del restaurante y el impacto del programa en la comunidad.

Ubicado en su sede en 950 East Main Street, segundo piso, en Somerton, este centro ha logrado mantenerse activo sin interrupciones durante 20 años, consolidándose como un espacio clave para la formación en el manejo de servicios de alimentos, así como un punto de encuentro para residentes y visitantes.

Autoridades del proyecto destacaron que alcanzar dos décadas de operación continua representa un logro significativo, resultado del compromiso del equipo de trabajo y el respaldo de la comunidad.

La celebración principal se llevará a cabo este martes 5 de mayo, y contará con la participación de directivos y personal del centro.

Con esta conmemoración, La Cocina reafirma su misión de seguir formando talento local y ofreciendo un servicio de calidad que ha perdurado a lo largo de los años.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.