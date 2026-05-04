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Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens after faulty circuit board forces closure

KESQ
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Published 1:12 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopened today after temporarily closing due to technical issues.   

"On Sunday, our system identified a faulty circuit board, which has now been replaced. Out of an abundance of caution, we remained closed until thorough testing could be completed,'' according to officials.   

The tramway was closed at about 11:25 a.m. Sunday for repairs, and patrons at the tram's Mountain Station were brought down on Sunday afternoon.   

Operations resumed at noon Monday. The last car up is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the last car down is set at 9:30 p.m., with cars to depart at least every 30 minutes.

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