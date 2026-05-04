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PS Plaza Theatre Announces Free Show as Part of Theatre’s Education Program

Palm Springs Plaza Theatre
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Published 4:28 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Parents looking to introduce their children to live theater can attend a free performance next week at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre as part of the venue's educational outreach program.

"The Arts Teach Kids program reflects the Plaza's deep commitment to this community,'' John Bolton, general manager and senior vice president of Plaza Theatre and Oak View Group, said in a statement. "A restored historic venue only fulfills its promise when its doors open to everyone -- and that means offering diverse programming that is genuinely accessible to the families and children of the Coachella Valley. Live theater has the power to spark something in a young person that lasts a lifetime, and we want every kid in this valley to have that experience."   

A performance of ``Pete the Cat'' is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 14 at the theater, 128 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

Presented by TheatreWorks USA, the stage adaptation based on the children's book series follows a blue cat helping a second-grade student, Jimmy Biddle, rediscover his artistic inspiration in a VW bus. Officials said the performance is best suited for children in pre-kindergarten through third grade.  

The program provides arts-based learning experiences intended to enhance creativity, critical thinking skills and cultural awareness.   

The performance is sponsored by the Anderson Children's Foundation, Lucie Arnaz, Barker Foundation and Berger Foundation.   

Complimentary tickets can be found online at https://www.palmspringsplazatheatre.com/events/detail/pete-the-cat.

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