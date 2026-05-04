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Sen. Adam Schiff visits Joshua Tree to highlight efforts to protect water quality

KESQ
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Published 9:07 PM

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - U.S. Senator Adam Schiff visited the Joshua Tree area on Monday, focusing on water quality and long-term reliability.

News Channel 3 was there as he met with leaders at the Joshua Basin Water District.

Schiff, a member of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, toured a local well site and highlighted his efforts to strengthen water pollution protections statewide. It includes securing nearly $2 million for recycled water projects in the Coachella Valley.

His visit comes as California enforces the nation’s strictest standard on chromium‑6 contamination in drinking water.

"Try to figure out how do we get the chromium out of the water, how do we find the resources to do it. This is an issue I've worked on for a very long time and helped other water districts, remove hexavalent chromium, but it's a very costly process, and I know a lot of local water districts just can't afford it. So I'm gonna try to bring back some money from the federal government to help with this project," Schiff said.

Schiff said removing hexavalent chromium remains a top priority and vows to continue pushing for federal resources to help local water districts comply with the tough new standards.

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