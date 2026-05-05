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Cinco de Mayo brings economic boost despite immigration concerns

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Published 10:33 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Businesses throughout the Coachella Valley are gearing up for what is expected to be a busy Cinco de Mayo, with restaurants and bars anticipating a boost in sales, despite immigration concerns.

Local owners say the holiday provides a key economic boost, drawing both residents and visitors. Many family-owned Mexican restaurants experience some of their busiest days of the year.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico's victory in the Battle of Puebla and has evolved into a widely celebrated cultural holiday across the United States.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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