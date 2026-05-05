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Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Coachella Tuesday morning

MGN
By
New
Published 4:24 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after crashing with a sedan Tuesday morning in Coachella.

The crash was reported at around 9:30 a.m. near Avenue 50 and Avenida Del Parque.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, the other driver remained on-scene and was uninjured. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

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Jesus Reyes

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