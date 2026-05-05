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Palm Springs FD clear hazardous brush ahead of wildfire season

KESQ
By
New
Published 2:32 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs firefighters began clearing brush Tuesday throughout the city as part of a program to eliminate fire hazards heading into Southern California's wildfire season.

Crews trimmed trees and clear brush in the morning at the city's Visitor Information Center, located at 2901 North Palm Canyon Drive. Fire Chief Paul Alvarado also gave a live demonstration of proper bush removal methods.

The annual brush removal program will include work at 101 acres across 14 city-owned vacant lots, and will conclude on July 1.   

Additionally, the department will launch a public education campaign aimed to combat potential wildfires by encouraging residents living in wildfire-prone areas to keep their living spaces free of brush and other debris.   

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