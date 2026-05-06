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How Mother’s Day can bring a boost to local businesses in the valley

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Published 10:14 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)  - Mother’s Day is bringing a surge of customers to businesses across the Coachella Valley, especially for florists and restaurants preparing for one of their busiest weekends.

Flower shops are seeing a spike in orders for bouquets and custom arrangements, while restaurants across Palm Springs and nearby cities are filling up with families celebrating the holiday.

The BOOST Conference is also helping drive more foot traffic, bringing visitors into local shops and eateries during the busy weekend.

Business owners say the combination of holiday demand and out-of-town guests provides a strong boost for local and small businesses throughout the valley.

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Timothy Foster

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