Indio High Agriculture Program set to end sparking concern from students and alumni

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio High School’s Agriculture Program will end after the current school year, a decision that is drawing concern from students, alumni and agricultural leaders who said the program is deeply tied to the community and local workforce.

In a statement Tamara Wadkins, Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) Public Information Officer, said the district made the difficult decision after an ongoing review of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs.

“Over time, participation in the program has steadily declined, making it increasingly difficult to maintain long-term,” Wadkins said.

The district said it plans to continue supporting current students while expanding other CTE opportunities that align with evolving student interests and future career pathways.

"The Environmental Club will also continue utilizing the space for hands-on sustainability and environmental stewardship projects," Wadkins said.

The announcement shocked many students and alumni connected to Indio High’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, which operates as part of the school’s agriculture program.

Ellen Way, president of the Coachella Valley chapter of California Women for Agriculture and president of the Riverside County Farm Bureau, said FFA is often misunderstood as simply a club.

"In order to have FFA at a school, you have to have an agriculture education program," Way said. "It's not something that can exist on its own. You have to have the educational program that supports it. For that, you really have to have two agriculture teachers. We've only had one agriculture teacher for two years. It's a lot on her plate to try to run a program and she can only teach five classes a day."

Roberto Sanchez, Indio FFA President, said the program gives students leadership experience, career opportunities and a connection to agriculture in the Coachella Valley.

“California is the biggest agricultural state. We produce the most revenue," Sanchez said. "It’s just a big opportunity for me and other students like me.”

Sanchez said students were informed of the decision last week.

“You can't have a seed and not give it water and expect it to grow,” Sanchez said. “You can’t really expect us to have growing numbers when we’re not getting that essential support.”

Way said Indio High’s agriculture program was approaching its 50th anniversary and said the district should have held public discussions before deciding to end it.

“Without one community meeting, without a meeting of the students, we’re just wiping it out of the school,” Way said. “That does not seem like the democratic process to me.”

She also pointed to the Coachella Valley’s deep agricultural roots and the need to prepare future workers for the industry.

"FFA and those agriculture classes are a great way for kids to learn about things that they may not be exposed to at home," Way said. "On the other side of that, the rest of us have to eat."

She said students and alumni plan to attend DSUSD's next board meeting and are encouraging community members to speak during public comment.

DSUSD Full Statement:

"Desert Sands Unified School District recognizes the long-standing history and impact of the Agriculture Program at Indio High School and the meaningful role it has played for generations of students, families, staff, and alumni.

As part of the district’s ongoing review of Career Technical Education programs, the difficult decision was made to conclude the CTE Agriculture Program at the end of the current school year. Over time, participation in the program has steadily declined, making it increasingly difficult to maintain long-term.

The district remains committed to supporting current students through this transition, while continuing to strengthen Career Technical Education opportunities that align with evolving student interests and future career pathways. The Environmental Club will also continue utilizing the space for hands-on sustainability and environmental stewardship projects.

We are grateful to the many students, families, staff, and community members whose dedication helped shape the program’s lasting legacy at Indio High School." — Tamara Wadkins.

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