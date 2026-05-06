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‘Save Palm Valley’ fundraiser causing concern for parents at school

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Published 11:17 AM

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – A fundraiser organized by the Friends of Palm Valley raised concern among parents and families this week.

The fundraiser, which had amassed about $275,000 in pledges as of Wednesday morning, was created to support Palm Valley School, a private preschool to 12th grade institution in Rancho Mirage. The school has ranked among the best in the region.

The organizers of the fundraiser wrote on the website:

"We are facing an urgent moment. Like many private schools in the United States, PVS is dealing with serious headwinds and economic challenges as it works to secure its future for upcoming generations of students. The reality is many private schools are closing, and this could be the case for Palm Valley as well. This fundraiser is being organized by the incredible and dedicated PVS community, who love their school and are determined to ensure it continues to provide the best education possible for many years to come."

The school declined to comment when we reached out to them on Wednesday.

We're continuing to work to confirm this information and speak with parents about their concern. Stay with us for the latest.

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Gavin Nguyen

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