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Sheriff’s estate auction to feature cars, jewelry, appliances, electronics

KESQ
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Published 1:51 PM

PERRIS, Calif. (KESQ) - An online auction of automobiles, appliances, musical instruments and other items from estates placed under the management of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department will be held a week from today, prompting an open invitation for all interested bidders to register in advance.

Hesperia-based Bid Fast & Last is coordinating with the sheriff's Office of the Public Administrator to provide the internet-based engagement, scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 13.

Officials said interested bidders will be permitted, by appointment only, to view items on the auction block in-person at the sheriff's Perris warehouse, 800 S. Redlands Ave., where they're stored. The preview is slated to take place just ahead of the auction.

Items up for grabs include Lexus and Honda sedans, old coins and currency -- some of which is collectible -- silver necklaces and bracelets, pocket and wrist watches, refrigerators, cabinets, stereos, televisions and computer monitors.   

Among the standouts in the assortment are an electric guitar in the shape of an M-16 combat rifle, an antique rolltop desk, an indoor ``pop-a- shot'' basketball hoop and a range of Harley-Davidson parts and accessories.   

Bidding will be available via bidfastandlast.com, using the page "Riverside Public Administrator Auction May 2026.''   

The Office of the Public Administrator assumes control of some estates within the county's jurisdiction when there are no heirs.

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