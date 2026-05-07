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12th annual Contact in the Desert returns to Indian Wells in late May

Contact in the Desert 2025
KESQ
Contact in the Desert 2025
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Published 4:19 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The 12th annual Contact in the Desert, featuring discussions and panels on extraterrestrial life and unexplained phenomena, will return to Indian Wells later this month.  

The world's biggest UFO and UAP conference will take place from May 28 through June 1 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa, located at 44-400 Indian Wells Lane.

The event will feature numerous panels, such as UAP disclosure, the limits of consciousness, strange occurrences and archaeological discoveries, and presentations from scientists and UFO researchers, including journalist George Knapp and astrophysicist Dr. Eric Davis, according to the event's website.

More information is available at contactinthedesert.com.

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