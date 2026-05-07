I-Team Update: Land Lease Limbo

A major development in a News Channel 3 I-Team investigation into the ongoing land-lease battle at Saddlerock Estates in Palm Springs.

A tribal court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the tribal landowner against Hallview Management, which is the company challenging the controversial successor leases tied to the community. But while the ruling is significant, the larger legal fight is far from over.

As News Channel 3 has reported, the lawsuit was filed by landowner William McGlamary against Hallview after the company appealed the Bureau of Indian Affairs' approval of so-called successor leases. Those proposed agreements sparked outrage among many homeowners last year because they included a $100,000 signing fee, along with overlapping monthly payments years before current leases expire in 2042.

Hallview argued it should have been given the opportunity to consent to the federal approvals. Now, in a new ruling, the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians tribal court dismissed the lawsuit "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled in the same form. The court also ruled Hallview is entitled to seek attorney's fees as the prevailing party.

In its ruling, the court found the BIA appeal raises "cognizable regulatory issues" and "genuinely debatable questions."

Hallview said the ruling undermines claims the company's appeal was frivolous or simply intended to delay the process.

But attorney David Jacobs, who represents McGlamary, said the court did not decide the underlying contractual dispute over the successor leases themselves. Jacobs also said his side is evaluating possible post-ruling options, including appeals.

The central dispute is still unresolved. The main case-- Hallview's administrative appeal challenging federal approval of the successor leases-- remains pending before the BIA. Jacobs said his client continues to maintain Hallview's appeal lacks merit.

For now, Hallview has won this round in tribal court, while the broader fight over the future of the leases continues. News Channel 3 will continue following this story.

Full Statement from Hallview Management's attorney, Cang Le:

The ACBCI Tribal Court today dismissed with prejudice William McGlamary's lawsuit against Hallview Management, Inc., and ruled Hallview is entitled to recover its attorney's fees as the prevailing party. Order attached. As you may recall, McGlamary, represented by David Earl Jacobs, sued Hallview for filing a Bureau of Indian Affairs administrative appeal that challenged the BIA's approval of so-called "Successor Leases." Those instruments require Saddlerock and Diplomat residents to pay $100,000 upfront plus overlapping monthly payments to McGlamary during the active term of the existing master lease, which runs through 2042. The lawsuit alleged that simply filing the BIA appeal was a tort. The court rejected that theory on every ground we raised: — No tribal court jurisdiction over a private tort claim that does not implicate tribal self-government, even on tribal land. — Noerr-Pennington immunity bars tort claims premised on a party's right to petition a federal agency. — The complaint independently fails to state a claim because filing a lawful BIA appeal cannot be "independently wrongful" conduct under California tort law. What I think will interest your readers: the court expressly found Hallview's BIA appeal "raises cognizable regulatory issues" and presents "genuinely debatable questions." That is the very forum McGlamary chose telling the public his characterization of the appeal as a sham was wrong. The context is also notable. McGlamary's $100,000 signing fee is 6–10x comparable lease extensions — Sunshine Villas charged $10,000; Mission Hills $15,000–$18,000; Parc Andreas $12,000. Twenty-two of 24 Saddlerock Estates homeowners rejected the offer last summer, and Saddlerock Gardens deposits were returned earlier this year. The court order lays out the structure plainly.

Full Statement from William McGlamary's attorney - David Earl Jacobs