Skip to Content
News

New PSP flight paths spark noise and safety concerns

By
Published 10:06 AM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Residents and city leaders in Indian Wells are raising concerns after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) introduced new flight paths for planes arriving at Palm Springs International Airport last year.

The updated routes shift incoming planes over Indian Wells before they turn toward Palm Springs.

According to airport officials, noise complaints have sharply increased this year compared to previous years.

Palm Springs airport officials said the FAA — not the airport — controls flight routes.

Indian Wells leaders are exploring legal options and plan to continue discussions with the FAA about possible adjustments to the flight paths.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.