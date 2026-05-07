New synthetic opioid ‘cychlorphine’ raises alarm among health officials

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A newly emerging synthetic opioid is creating concern among health officials and anti-drug advocates across the country as communities continue battling the fentanyl crisis.

According to the Addiction Center, the drug known as “cychlorphine,” is a "synthetic opioid with effects similar to morphine and fentanyl."

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) is warning the public about the powerful opioid after it was detected in a fatal overdose in April.

"The tragedy marks the first time cychlorphine — estimated to be 10 times more powerful than fentanyl and undetectable by fentanyl test strips — has been detected in San Francisco," SFDPH said.

Getting answers — News Channel 3's Shay Lawson attended the Mothers for Awareness & Prevention of Drug Abuse, or MAPDA's, "Friend-Raiser" reception to see how the local organization is reacting.

Rick Rockhill, Vice Chairman & member of the MAPDA board of directors, said the emergence of drugs like cychlorphine makes community awareness even more critical, especially for young people who may be influenced online.

"Knowing who you can go to talk to, someone that's trusted, someone that you can rely upon to give you good advice is a really important first step," Rockhill said. "Versus looking for something online."

At Thursday's night fundraiser MAPDA ambassadors encouraged residents to discuss the risks of illicit drugs with their loved ones.

"Tonight we've brought in a group of friends," Jenell VanDenBos, MAPDA ambassador, said. "We hope that this message gets to many other people, and they can spread the message also to just have the conversation."

MAPDA was formed by grieving mothers who united after losing loved ones to preventable drug deaths. The group later expanded its mission to address the illicit drug supply according to members.

For information about MAPDA and donation opportunities, visit MAPDA.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.