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Residents sound alarm on proposed industrial space in North Indio

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Updated
today at 11:05 AM
Published 10:45 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Some North Indio residents are sounding the alarm on a proposed mixed-use project off Avenue 42 and Monroe Street, they worry could bring traffic and pollution to their neighborhood.

The project, known as 'Oasis at Indio,' has been proposed by BH Properties, but has yet to go before the Indio's planning commission.

According to BH's website, preliminary plans show it could include up to 3,000 residential units, retail space and nearly 1,806,000 square feet of industrial space.

The plan was first proposed in 2024, with ongoing discussions between the city and developers.

Now, residents say the developer is planning to bring it before the city later this month, and they want to make their voices heard.

Tune in this evening at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for the latest from both residents and the city.

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Athena Jreij

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