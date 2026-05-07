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Stroke awareness: knowing the signs can save a life

By
New
Published 5:48 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - May is Stroke Awareness Month — a time to educate people about the warning signs of a stroke and the importance of seeking immediate medical care.

A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, and health experts say quick action can make a major difference in recovery.

Medical professionals now use the acronym “BEFAST” to help people recognize the warning signs of a stroke:

  • B — Balance: Sudden loss of balance or coordination
  • E — Eyes: Sudden vision changes or trouble seeing
  • F — Face: Face drooping or uneven smile
  • A — Arms: Arm weakness or numbness
  • S — Speech: Slurred speech or difficulty speaking
  • T — Time: Time to call 9-1-1 immediately

Health experts say strokes can happen to anyone, but certain factors can increase the risk — including high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, heart disease, and obesity.

Doctors also emphasize that many strokes are preventable through healthy lifestyle changes like regular exercise, eating a balanced diet, managing stress, and controlling blood pressure.

Recovery after a stroke looks different for every patient, but rehabilitation and community support can play a critical role in helping people regain independence.

Health professionals encourage anyone experiencing possible stroke symptoms to seek emergency medical care immediately.

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Dakota Makinen

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