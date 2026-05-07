Trio to stand trial for allegedly firing shots at Thermal home

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three young men accused of opening fire on a crowded Thermal home, unleashing numerous rounds in a drive-by attack that continued after sheriff's deputies arrived, must stand trial on multiple counts of firearm assault and other charges, a judge ruled today.

Eric Orozco Diaz, 19, Guillermo Alexander Martinez, 18, and Gustavo Isbojet Barrera Pena, 19 -- all from the eastern Coachella Valley -- were arrested in December following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation.

At the end of a preliminary hearing Thursday, Superior Court Judge John Ryan found there was sufficient evidence to bound the men over for trial on 16 counts of gun assault, three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, with sentence-enhancing allegations of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Ryan dismissed five counts of attempted murder originally filed by prosecutors against each defendant, finding there was insufficient evidence to warrant the charges, according to court minutes.

The judge set a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for May 21 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Each defendant is being held in lieu of $5 million bail -- Diaz and Pena at the Benoit Detention Center, and Martinez at the Smith Correctional Facility.

The victims at the Thermal property -- nine men and five women -- were identified only by their first names or initials in the criminal complaint -- A.G.C., D.S., ``Jackie,'' J.A.C., J.C., J.D.C., J.J.O., J.O.C., ``Jocelyn,'' L.O., M.F., M.M., P.J. and S.A.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jarred Bishop alleged that shortly before 10 p.m. last Dec. 5, the defendants drove to a house in the 88000 block of Avenue 70, near Fillmore Street, and cut loose with a volley of gunshots at the property, not hitting anyone inside.

The victims called 911, and several patrol units reached the location a short time later, Bishop said.

"While on scene, a vehicle drove onto the street, and an occupant fired multiple rounds in the direction of deputies, striking one of the patrol vehicles,'' the sergeant said. "No deputies were injured.''

They also didn't shoot back, but instead gave chase as the vehicle sped away.

"Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle but lost sight of it,'' Bishop said. "A short time later, they located an abandoned vehicle matching the suspect vehicle, (which was parked) in the 63000 block of Landon Lane.''

That's roughly 10 miles northwest of where the alleged shooting occurred.

Bishop said a search of the location after midnight on Dec. 6 resulted in contact with Pena, who tried to run away but was quickly apprehended without further incident.

Two days later, Diaz and Martinez were also taken into custody after they were summoned and questioned at the sheriff's station on Airport Boulevard in Thermal.

A possible motive for the alleged attack wasn't disclosed.

The defendants have no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County adult court.