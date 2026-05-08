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AI growth raises concerns over water and power demand

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Published 5:53 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As artificial intelligence continues to expand, experts say the technology is creating growing pressure on local water and energy systems.

Riverside County Flood Control Commissioner Rohan Sharma says large AI data centers require massive amounts of electricity to power thousands of servers, along with large amounts of water to keep those systems cool and prevent overheating. The growing demand is raising concerns about long-term infrastructure strain and potential costs for local communities. The conversation also highlighted cybersecurity risks tied to critical infrastructure and the challenge of balancing economic growth from AI with protecting essential local resources.

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Dakota Makinen

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